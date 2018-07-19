JKDFP expresses shock, cautions other political prisoners

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Expressing deep shock over the passing away of 66 year old pro-freedom activist, Ghulam Hassan Malik alias Noor Khan of Uri during incarceration in Kot Balwal jail Jammu under Public Safety Act (PSA), Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) said in a statement that had jail authorities provided suitable medical aid to him in time, Noor Khan would not have died without seeing his nears and dears.
In a statement issued here, party spokesperson while paying tributes to the departed soul said that his contribution in the resistance movement will always be remembered. He said that passing away of Noor Khan during incarceration has vindicated that majority of Kashmiri prisoners are ailing in different jails and are suffering from life threatening ailments and need immediate and suitable medical treatment. The spokesperson expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of late Ghulam Hassan Malik who was a resident of Pehlipora area in Uri.
The JKDFP spokesperson condemned authorities for not releasing or at least shifting Noor Khan despite his deteriorating health condition. He was neither provided adequate medical facility at Jammu indicating how non serious the jail authorities are towards the Kashmiri political prisoners.
The JKDFP spokesperson said that its chief Shabir Shah is continuously ill in Tihar jail since he was arrested a year ago. His family time and again cautioned jail authorities about his serious illness and impressed for his immediate and suitable treatment but all their pleas are neither taken seriously at jail authority level nor at judicial level. Same is the case with other Kashmiri political prisoners whose lives are at risk due to their ailments and can meet the same fate as Noor Khan if ignored.
JKDFP hence appeals the rights bodies at international level to pay their attention towards the Kashmiri prisoners who are lodged in different jails of the state and India including Tihar jail Delhi so that at least their medical treatment is arranged.