About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKDFP condoles Engineer Farooq Khan

Published at March 04, 2018 02:42 AM 0Comment(s)786views

Pray for deceased souls, bereaved families


Srinagar, Mar 03:

 Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has condoled party leader Engineer Farooq Khan on the sad demise of his two close relatives.
Mohammad Akram Bhat and Mohammad Afzal Sathu, both residents of Anantnag (Islamabad) district passed away. They were close relatives of Er Faooq.
JKDFP also condoled Aijaz Ahmad Rah of Natipora, Srinagar on the sad demise of his mother, Fazi w/o late Ghulam Mohammad Rah.
Condoling its well wishers and acquaintances, JKDFP said that death is an ultimate reality. The party prayed for the deceased souls and the bereaved families. (KNS)

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top