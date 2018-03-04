JKDFP condoles Engineer Farooq Khan

Pray for deceased souls, bereaved families
Srinagar, Mar 03:
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has condoled party leader Engineer Farooq Khan on the sad demise of his two close relatives.
Mohammad Akram Bhat and Mohammad Afzal Sathu, both residents of Anantnag (Islamabad) district passed away. They were close relatives of Er Faooq.
JKDFP also condoled Aijaz Ahmad Rah of Natipora, Srinagar on the sad demise of his mother, Fazi w/o late Ghulam Mohammad Rah.
Condoling its well wishers and acquaintances, JKDFP said that death is an ultimate reality. The party prayed for the deceased souls and the bereaved families. (KNS)
