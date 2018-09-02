JKCSCC to file petition before SC to seek restoration of autonomy

Calls for poll boycott till Article 35-A case is dismissed
Srinagar, Sep 01:
Calling for a complete boycott of Panchayat and Municipal elections, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) Saturday said that they will file a petition in the Supreme Court to seek restoration of Internal Autonomy as per 1952’s Delhi Agreement.
According to the local newsgathering agency, KNS, while addressing a news conference here at Muzaffar Shah’s residence, JKCSCC members comprising Awami National conference (ANC) Vice President Muzaffar Shah, Deputy Grand Mufti Nasir-ul Aslam, Adv. Javid Ahmad Mir, and Jaghmohan Raina of All Sikh Coordination Committee said that they will file a petition in the SC to seek the restoration of the internal autonomy as per the Delhi agreement in 1952.
Shah while talking to reporters said that the JKCSCC will also hold meetings across the state with all stakeholders and with the ruling party, opposition, regional political parties and Civil Society across India and Pakistan.
He added that the JKCSCC will also meet with the stakeholders across LOC in Muzaffarbad and Gilgit Baltistan as proposed by late former Chief Minister G. M. shah in the five region summit plan submitted to governments of India and Pakistan, Separatist and Main stream organization in the year 2001.
“These exercises will be taken up a time bound action programme of 18 months. It is a herculean task and we expect people from all walks of life to come forward to realize this goal,” he said.
The other JKCSCC members told reporters that the campaign launched by the group nine months ago to present a united voice cutting across region, religion, caste, colour and politics and its move to get all shades of political parties and civil societies as intervention applicants on Article 35A produced a unique situation yesterday in the Apex court, when the court witnessed a swarm of lawyers representing J&K Bar association with its President Mian Abdul Qayoom and team, JK Civil Society Coordination Committee members Adv Javid Mir, Adv Yasmeen Wani, Jammu based JK peace movement Dildar Singh regional political parties Nasir Aslam Wani of NC, Muzaffar Shah of ANC, Muzaffar Beigh of PDP, M. Y. Tarigami of CPIM, Congress working committee member Tariq Karra stood on one platform in defense of Article 35-A and its dismissal by the Apex Court,” they said.
“Though the matter is now scheduled for hearing on 19th Jan 2019, legally and constitutionally speaking, the case will stand dismissed as it happened earlier in the years 1961, 1968 and 2010 in the Supreme Court,” they said.
“It is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who stood in one voice across the state of Jammu and Kashmir for achieving this unique purpose,” JKCSCC said a day after the hearing on Article 35-A at SC.
The civil society also appealed all political parties, civil societies across Jammu and Kashmir to continue exhibiting a united face to the whole world and ensure boycott of the upcoming Panchayat and Civic Body elections to be held in the state. “We will ensure a complete poll boycott till the Article 35-A case in the SC is dismissed. No one will participate in these elections till the petition against the article 35 A is dismissed by the Apex Court,” JKCSCC members said, terming these elections as ‘a futile exercise’.
Naeem shorts legal notice to Republic TV, State BJP spokesman
Srinagar, Sep 01: Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister, Naeem Akhtar has sent a legal notice to Indian News Channel Republic TV and state BJP spokesman Khalid Jahangir for a defamatory and malicious news content carried out against him by the channel.
Akhtar through his lawyer Sheikh Rizwan Javeed, senior advocate at J&K High court has sought an unconditional apology from Republic TV and state BJP spokesman Khalid Jahangir for as “scandalous” news content broadcasted by the Republic TV including a statement made by Khalid Jahangir in letter and on a same news program.
The legal notice shot on August 30 has mentioned that the Republic TV broadcasted a news segment following a letter dated on June 21, this year written to the Governor by Khalid Jahangir wherein he levelled baseless allegations of corruption and favouritism against what he mentioned in letter as a “close aide” of the former chief minister. “That republic tv while reporting about the said letter deliberately and intentionally mentions the name of my client in connection with the allegations levelled in the aforementioned letter by Mr Khalid Jahangir,” reads the legal notice sent by Akhtar.
It further adds, “The presenters of the news segment while talking about the allegations of massive corruption happening at the J&K Projects Construction on their own conclude that such alleged corruption has been happening at the behest of my client.”
The notice has mentioned that the Republic TV has made direct references to Akhtar and the political party he belongs, with respect to the defamatory content of its news segment. “That both the Republic TV and Mr Khalid Jahangir have raised baseless, defamatory and malicious allegations against my client that he has been involved in some scan in building projects executed by the JKPCC without adducing even an iota of any evidence.”
It mentioned further that the said defamatory and Mala fide news segment and the letter, Republic TV and Khalid Jahangir have caused irreparable damage to Akhtar’s image and reputation as well and stating of the party to which he belongs. “Republic TV’s news story without any doubt is a clear and malicious attempt to create differences between the office bearers, members, workers and supporters of the J&K People’s Democratic Party and a spinster effort to break up the People’s Democratic Party,” reads the legal notice further.
It stated that these are very serious charges for a person like Akhtar who has had an impeccable career first as a civil servant and later as a political leader. It remarked further that Akhtar has never looked at any resource of any kind beyond what he has earned as his salary or received as a part of his family inheritance. “That the letter followed by Republic TV’s news is an evil attempt at tarnishing my client’s image and reputation, which he has tried to build over decades of hard work and honest dedication toward the people of J&K. Both the letter and the news story are full of outright lies, brazen concoctions and a motivation that goes beyond the attempts of destroying my client’s reputation.”
CUK appoints Pandit CoE, Nika Registrar
Srinagar, Sept 1: Dean Students Welfare, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof. Fayaz A Nikka was appointed In charge Registrar of the varsity, while as Prof. (Dr.) Parveen Pandit, was appointed as the Controller of Examinations (CoE).
Prof. (Dr.)Fayaz Ahmad Nika is professor in Management and has done his M. Com, M.Phil and Ph.D from University of Kashmir. He passed Company Secretaryship (Executive) from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has also qualified Post Graduate Diploma in Educational Management and Administration. Prof. (Dr.) Nika has an administrative and academic experience of three and a half decades and served the Central University of Kashmir in the capacity of Dean Students Welfare and Chief Placement Officer.
Prof. (Dr.) Parveen Pandit, has earlier worked in different capacities in the Higher Education and has been the Principal Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Cluster University Srinagar, Principal S.P. College, Srinagar, Principal Government Degree College for Women, Baramulla, Kashmir, Principal Government College of Education M.A. Road Srinagar and Principal Government College for Women, Anantnag. Prof. (Dr.) Parveen Pandit has done her M.A, M.Phil and Ph.d in History, in the University of Kashmir and B.Ed from Indira Gandhi National Open University and M.Ed from Directorate of Distance Education, University of Jammu.