JKCSCC rebuts media reports claiming support to Shah Faesal

Srinagar, Jan 18:
Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) Friday refuted media reports that the group has supported the resignation of bureaucrat Shah Faesal.
A member of Committee Muzaffar Shah in a statement issued condemned the "baseless" news reports that JKCSCC in its press conference on Thursday had supported Shah Faesal's resignation from government services.
Shah, who is also the senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference, said that JKCSCC had called the press conference regarding the future course of action to be taken to defend the Article 35-A and Article 370 the hearing of which is coming up in the Supreme Court.
"Unfortunately, some media organisations have published the misleading report that JKCSCC members Muzaffar Shah, Advocate Mir Javaid and Jagmohan Singh Raina had supported the resignation of Shah Faesal. This is far from reality," Shah said.
The JKCSCC has the only concern to defend article 35-Aand article 370.