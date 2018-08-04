JKCSCC members to appear before SC during Article 35-A hearing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 03 (KNS):
Awami National Conference (ANC) Friday said Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) members will appear before Supreme Court (SC) of India during the hearing on Article 35-A on August 06.
According to the statement issued on Friday, the ANC said that JKCSCC members including Muzaffar Shah, Advocate Meer Javaid, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Advocate Yasmeen, Deputy Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam will appear in the SC during the hearing of Article 35-A on Aug 06 along with the senior SC lawyer, Advocate Suhail Malik.
The statement also appealed the government employees not to attend their offices on Aug 06 to register a peaceful protest against the abrogation of Article 35-A.
Senior Awami National Conference (ANC) vice president, Muzaffar Shah as per the statement has left for New Delhi where he will be discussing Article 35-A matter with their lawyer.
According to the statement, the impleadment application filed by the ANC has been accepted by the SC.
Prior to leaving for New Delhi, statement quoting Shah said that people from all walks in Kashmir should join hands to protect the State Subject Laws and resist the “judicial onslaught”.
“In case of the verdict by SC against the aspirations of people, lakhs of people including Muzaffar Shah will be ready to fill jails,” statement said.
Statement said that the Article 35-A issue is an examination for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.