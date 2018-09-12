About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKCSCC members call on protesting SSA teachers

Published at September 12, 2018 01:26 AM 0Comment(s)108views

Seek Guv's intervention for resolution of their demands


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 11:

 A delegation of J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) comprising Muzafar Shah, Advocate Mir Javed, Jagmohan Singh Raina and others called on SSA teachers presently on hunger strike from past one week at Partap Park Srinagar and expressed solidarity with them.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), the members of JKCSCC called upon the Governor to personally intervene the matter and release required funds for implementing 7th Pay commission and delinking of the salaries of SSA teachers in shortest possible time.
(KNS)

 

 

