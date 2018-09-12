JKCSCC members call on protesting SSA teachers

Seek Guv's intervention for resolution of their demands
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 11:
A delegation of J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) comprising Muzafar Shah, Advocate Mir Javed, Jagmohan Singh Raina and others called on SSA teachers presently on hunger strike from past one week at Partap Park Srinagar and expressed solidarity with them.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), the members of JKCSCC called upon the Governor to personally intervene the matter and release required funds for implementing 7th Pay commission and delinking of the salaries of SSA teachers in shortest possible time.
JKCSCC members who called on SSA teachers to express solidarity with them include Muzafer Shah, Advocate Mir Javed, Adv Owais Geelani, Jagmohan Singh Raina and Adv Tariq Ahmad Lone. (KNS)