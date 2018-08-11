JKCSCC calls for shutdown on Aug 27

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) on Saturday called for a shutdown in Jammu Kashmir on August 27 to protest against what they termed as the “judicial and legislative onslaught” on Article 35-A and Article 370.
Addressing a presser at a local hotel here, Awami National Conference (ANC) senior vice president, Muzafar Shah, Advocate Mir Javaid, Deputy Grand Mufti, Nisar-ul-Islam and All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina called for a state-wide shutdown on August 27 to protest “onslaught” on Article 35A and Article 370.
Talking to reporters in the presser, Deputy Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam said that people of Jammu and Kashmir showed the unity by observing complete shutdown on Aug 06 and also sent a clear message to the New Delhi that the abrogation of Article 35-A won’t be allowed at any cost in the State.
“We appeal the people who supported us and helped us to make a combine amalgam, to fight against the abrogation of Article 35-A in unison,” he said. (KNS)