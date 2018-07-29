JKCSCC calls for complete shutdown on Aug 6

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 28:
Calling for a complete shutdown on August 6, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) Saturday said that the people of Kashmir have to join hands to protect the State Subject Laws and resist the judicial onslaught.
Addressing a presser here at a local hotel, the JKCSCC compromising Deputy Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam, Awani National Conference (ANC) Vice president, Muzaffar Shah,
Advocate Mir Javaid and All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman, Jag Mohan Singh Raina said that as the hearing of Article 35 A is approaching, people of Kashmir should join hands to protect the State Subject Laws and resist the judicial onslaught.
They also called for a complete shutdown on Augusts 06, appealing people to observe complete shutdown on the day of hearing to mark a protest against what they termed as judicial onslaught on Article 35A and Article 370.
They said that it stands the collective responsibility of the people to protect the Article 35A. “We have to join hands protect the State Subject Laws and resist the judicial onslaught fixed on 6th of August 2018 for hearing before Supreme Court of India,” they said.
Deputy Grand Mufti while talking to reporters said, “We will not allow Kashmir to become another Palestine and its residents homeless. The dirty game plan is in offing to abrogate article 370 and Article 370 is BJP’s misadvantage,” he said.
“Article 370 and 35A is core issue to the heart of the people of J&K and will not allow anybody to play with it. The Supreme Court should dismiss the petitions filed for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A fixed on Aug 06,” he said, adding that the State government has failed to file a detailed response before the Supreme Court of India.
“The Governor being the constitutional head of J&K under the constitution of J&K State is under oath to protect the constitutional and legal status of J&K State and should take every step to defend the constitutional guarantees to the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” Deputy Grand Mufti added.
AN Vice president, Muzafar Shah while talking to reporters ANC has already filed an impleadment application before the SC, seeking impleadment as party respondent in the writ petition titled “We the Citizens v/s Union of India”, a writ petition which has challenged the constitutional validity of the constitution of India.
Meanwhile, the two members of the JKCSCC including Advocate Mir Javaid and APSCC chairman, Jag Mohan Singh Raina also spoke on the occasion and also expressed their views over the protection of Article 35A. (KNS)