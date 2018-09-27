JKCSCC calls for ‘civil disobedience’ to boycott polls

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 26:
Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) Wednesday called for a civil disobedience movement to boycott the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayat elections.
Addressing a press conference here the JKCSCC asked the people across the three regions of the State particularly the government employees to boycott the election process.
“It is time for them (employees) to decide whether they are with the people of the state on the protection of Article 35-A or against the people,” JKCSCC said, adding that the Mohalla committees should keep a watch on people who contest, vote or perform the poll related duty.
“People who participate in the election process in any capacity are furthering the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) agenda of repealing the special status of the State,” the JKCSCC said.
They said the people of the State need to be united to thwart the covert plans of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by not voting or participating in the upcoming elections which have been linked with the hearing of the Article 35-A.
JKCSCC appealed to the mainstream National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands and form a government to keep the national parties out of power in the state.
“They should go to the Governor and stake claim to form the government. The Congress party’s has been exposed as always,” they said.
In the wake of Chief Secretary’s statement, they said that Article-35 A can be best defended by an elected government; the PDP and NC need to join hands. “They have the numbers, and they should shun trivial differences.”
JKCSCC said they would be meeting trade bodies, transport associations and bar councils so that a joint movement to boycott the elections can be devised.
“Today the government claims to have a 4000 crore package for Panchayats and ULBs but they don’t have money for protesting SSA teachers which is very less in comparison,” they said.
They said the Government of India (GoI) needs to be taught that the Kashmiri people haven’t sold their conscience for petty monetary benefits. “This is the fight for the identity of the posterity of J&K.” They said the government’s move to provide rooms and security to candidates in Srinagar is a repeat of the tactics employed in the 1990s. “These people living in hotels under security back then became the reason of all forms of corruption and killings,” JKCSCC alleged.
They said even if the GoI gets the candidates but they cannot get the voters to vote for them. “This election drama needs to be stopped.” They said the candidates who have filed nomination papers should introspect and listen to their conscience. “What would they become if they win? Just Panchs and Sarpanchs. What would they achieve by that?” they said. “India has always used use and throw policy. They will do the same to you,” they said.
JKCSCC said that the chief secretary saying that an elected government can best defend the Article 35-A has also cast a question on the people who are running the government in the State.
“The Governor; Chief Secretary; Advisors; Administrative Secretaries are all outsiders. There is no citizen of J&K at the helm of affairs’ to take a call on crucial issues’” they said.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com