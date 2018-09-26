About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKCSCC appeals for boycott of ULB, Panchayat elections

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) Wednesday appealed to people across the three regions of the State to boycott the upcoming Urban Local Body and Panchayat elections.

Senior member JKCSCC Muzzafar Shah said the employees, non-governmental organisations along with every section of society should boycott the elections.

"It is for you to decide whether you are with the people or against them," he said while declaring that JKCSCC would start a civil disobedience movement to boycott elections.

