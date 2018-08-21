JKCS vows to fight drug menace in Kashmir

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 20:
Jammu Kashmir Civil Society (JKCS) Monday vowed to fight drug menace in Kashmir, stating that the cases are on rise over the years.
Speaking at press conference here, JKCS Chairman, Mohammad Altaf Bhat said the government has failed to curb drug menace in Kashmir.
“It is unfortunate that on the banks of rivers and canals, our youth are seen indulging in drug menace and cutting marijuana weeds. It is an alarming situation witnessed in the valley,” Bhat said.
We are witnessing a tremendous increase in the abuse of cannabis in the state. And not much noise is being made about it, he said.
On the occasion, General Secretary JKCS, Ghulam Mohammad Hamdard said there are around 7861 NGOs working in Kashmir but there is no work visible on the ground level.
“We want to see a visible change in Kashmir and in every corner of the valley. We will work to curb drug menace in Kashmir,” Hamdard said.
Regarding Article 35-A, Hamdard said any change or tinkering with article 35-A won’t be tolerated by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“In a democratic way we will defend Article 35-A and would launch a separate program against it,” he said.
If Article 35-A and 370 is be abrogated, our relation with India will break, he added.
He said, there are some political parties in India who want to use 35-A for their vested interests and that is why its proceedings are deferred.
“We are not supporting any political party or separatist group and we are going to aware people in three regions of the state.”
Vice Chairman JKCS, Mohammad Sulieman said, J&K state is top among in corruption and our system is responsible for that. He said people have to pay a bribe to get their work done.
“From peon to higher officials all are sailing in the same boat,” he added
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com