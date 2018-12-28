JKCRC holds workshop on child protection

JAMMU, DECEMBER 27:
Jammu and Kashmir Child Resource Centre (JKCRC) organized a one-day workshop on ‘Standards of compliance in Child Care Institutions’ in collaborative initiative between Social Welfare Department (SWD) and UNICEF here on Thursday.
According to an official, on the occasion, Chairperson Selection cum Oversight Committee, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Massodi said that J&K has passed the Juvenile Justice (care and protection) Act 2013 and rules 2014 for safeguarding rights of children.
He impressed upon officials to make the institutions more answerable, vibrant and creditable in performing their duties which would help homeless and vulnerable ones to incorporate with mainstream children in various fields of their social life.
He stressed on concerted efforts to ensure child rights enshrined in the constitution are implemented on the ground so that vulnerable children are able to live and grow with equity, dignity, security and freedom from all vulnerabilities and discriminations.
MD ICPS G A Sofi also spoke on the occasion and said that lack of awareness and the procedure to be followed is a major concern to end child exploitation. He said that such type of workshops would help in redressing such issues.
Resource persons, CCIs, JKCRC officials besides other concerned attend the workshop, the official added.