JKCEGA, JKMEGA urge Govt to ensure security of secretariat employees

Srinagar:
The J&K Civil Engineering Graduates Association (JKCEGA) & J&K Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (JKMEGA) in a joint press statement appealed the state administration to ensure the safety and security of the state employees particularly the secretariat employees, who are on the move with winter secretariat at Jammu.
Er Farooq Ahmad (President, JKCEGA) & Er. Firdous Ahad Bhat (President, JKMEGA), in a joint press statement, appealed the Governor Satya Pal Malik and the Chief Secretary B. V. R. Subrahmanyam to take all possible measures so that the safety and security of the Secretariat employees, who have been targeted and attacked over the past some days in Jammu, is ensured.
The coordination condemned the attacks on the employees and civilians in Jammu & the other parts of country.
The engineers cautioned about the repercussions of such unruly mob attacks on the innocent civilians and termed it as a very threat to the communal harmony and social fabric of the state & country.
The committee also condemned the reported attacks on the Kashmiri students across the country and demanded that stringent action be taken against those who are creating a fear psychosis in the state.