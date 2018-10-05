JKCEA members protest in support of their demands

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, oct04:
Jammu and Kashmir Cements Employees Association (JKCEA) held a protest on Thursday here, related to the liabilities and deteriorated conditions of the cement plant at Khrew and Samba. The workers said that issues are long pending and have become the cause of suffering for them.
The corporation gives direct employment to more than 700 employees and thereby more than 5000 families are dependent on this corporation.
“The release of monthly salary has become a demand, for which we have to struggle. We are already receiving salaries less by 38 per cent DA. We are not able to meet the market requirements. Our union has approached the management for the increase of pending DA but our requests turned down,” a worker said.
He said that from last 40 months their CP fund is being deducted from their salaries but not deposited in CP fund account. An effective decision making policy needs to be implemented on the ground to generate revenue and update CP fund at the earliest. So that regular, as well as retired employees, can take their CP fund and avoid inconvenience in this account. “Like CP fund, welfare fund of Rs 300 is deducted but the same is not deposited in separate welfare fund account. This is used by employees in urgent financial expenditures,” he said. Further lamenting on the issue, the workers said that management has already constituted a committee and worked out the financial involvement but failed to take tangible action of 6th pay commission arrears. “Due to the lack of working capital and financial crunch, our plant remains closed because of unavailability of coal and other important materials. We want support so that stately owned J&K Cements could come out of the present crises,” workers said.