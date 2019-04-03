JKCCTA ‘continues’ teaching despite scheduled break

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K College Contractual Teachers Association (JKCCTA) Tuesday said that despite the break the teaching faculty (academic arrangement) imparted educated to the students as per the routine and showed high morale and enthusiasm for which they really deserve to be appreciated and acknowledged.

In a statement issued here, JKCCTA said the Higher Education Department issued an extension order on March 30, 2019 in favour of academic arrangement candidates working in different colleges of Kashmir Division. There was one day break scheduled on 1 April 2019 in the said order, but the teaching faculty (academic arrangement) imparted educated to the students as per the routine.