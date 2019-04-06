JKCCTA ‘continues’ teaching despite scheduled break

April 06, 2019 |

J&K College Contractual Teachers Association (JKCCTA) Friday said that despite the break the teaching faculty (academic arrangement) imparted education to the students as per the routine and showed high morale and enthusiasm for which they really deserve to be appreciated and acknowledged.

In a statement issued here, JKCCTA said the Higher Education Department issued an extension order on March 30, 2019 in favour of academic arrangement candidates working in different colleges of Kashmir Division. There was one day break scheduled on 1 April 2019 in the said order, but the teaching faculty (academic arrangement) imparted education to the students as per the routine.

JKYF’s vows to strengthen cause of orphans, destitute under IPP mode

Srinagar, Apr 05: A meeting of newly elected Central Executive Committee (CEC) members and Programme Heads was held under the chairmanship of Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather at JKYF’s Central Office ‘BAITUL HILAL’ at Jawahar Nagar here on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by the newly elected Central Executive Committee (CEC) members and Representatives from all districts of Kashmir Division besides senior volunteers discussed the district and central level budgetary provisions for Financial Year 2019-20 in order to implement welfare and rehabilitation programmes of JKYF for the said financial year. Dr Tariq Ahmad Malik, General Secretary/ Secretary Finance, JKYF also attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated upon the agenda covering status of ongoing activities, future plans and programmes ahead of forthcoming Holy Ramadan besides other important organizational matters.

The meeting vowed to strengthen common cause of poor, orphans, widows & destitute under Inclusive Public Participatory Mode.

On the occasion, a Resolution was unanimously passed in which members vowed to take forward the cause of poor, orphans, widows & destitute in line with the mandate held by the Foundation.

On the sidelines of the meeting on Thursday, a team of Mental Health Threrapists associated with KASHMIR LIFELINE, Baghat Barzulla Srinagar, held 03 Hour Interactive Session with children at JKYF’s Orphanage, BAITUL HILAL, Jawahar Nagar Srinagar.

The team comprising of Rufaidah Wani, Iqra Hameed, Tabish Rafiq and Mohammad Altaf, conducted play way method of recreation which was enjoyed by the children.