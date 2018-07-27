JKCCCC threaten stir, demands release Rs 300 cr pending bills

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR:
J &K Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) has threatened to stage demonstrations if authorities fail to release payments of contractors beforeAugust 5 this year.
JKCCC General Secretary Farooq Ahmed Dar told media persons that promises made by former Government regarding release of payments of the bills in time proved false.
“If payments are not released till August 5, we will be forced to lock down offices releasing work orders,” Dar said.
Dar further said that some of the contractors had taken loan both from financial institutions with hefty interest rates and with the delay in the release of their payments by the government they were suffering huge financial loss as interest.
“The withholding of the massive funds (owing to paucity of funds in Treasury Department) is heavily telling on us. We warn the government to release the pending bills immediately or face music,” general secretary JKCCCC Farooq Dar, said.
The tall government claims of keeping funds fall from grace from the fact that it owes us bills worth crores are pending. Such an astronomical amount would make any organization to come on roads,” Farooq Ahmed Dar said.
Farooq Ahmed Dar warned the government if the work done liabilities of the contractors were not released at the earliest they would be forced to stop all the ongoing developmental works and would not allow Government to lay the foundation stone of any unapproved work till the old liabilities of the contractors were not released.
Haji M.Akbar Paul,M.Ayoub Sogami,Arshid Ahmed Bhat and Younis ahmed were also present during press conference.