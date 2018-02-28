JKCCCC protest rally to CM residence foiled

'Contractors boycotted all government works'
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
A protest rally of Jammu and KASHMIR Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) was foiled by Police on Tuesday in which dozens of contractors tried to march towards Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence.
Earlier the protesting contractors while staging a demonstration here in Press Enclave Srinagar against Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu for failing to clear their pending liability were demanding the release of 350 crore rupees of payments from various government departments.
Police swung into action after the protesting contractors tried to march towards the CM residence and detained scores of the protesting contractors on the way.
They were also demanding to withdraw online billing payment system.
While chanting pro-justice and anti-government slogans, the protesting contractors burn the sculpture of the state finance minister Haseeb Drabu and boycotted all government works.
JK Central Contractors Coordination Committee General Secretary, Farooq Ahmad Dar said, "We will continue with boycotting government works till the pending 350 crore rupees payment is not released.”
Dar added that, “Government is biased towards the contractors of Kashmir valley and all the funds are which the contractors of Kashmir are supposed to receive are been unfocused and ultimately given to Ladakh and Jammu based contractors.”
One of the protesting contractor during a demonstration said, “Financially we (Contractors) have suffered a lot and today we have assembled here against our pending liabilities and online bidding system. We demand the release of our payment and withdraw orders of the online bidding system.”
The contractors said the government will be responsible for any protests occurred due to this issue as the authorities haven’t left us with any alternative but to hit streets and roads.
