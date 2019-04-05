JKCCC strike enters day 14, demand release of funds from govt

April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Jammu and Kashmir Contractor's Coordination Committee on Wednesday held protest at Engineering Complex Rajbagh against the funds that have been witheld.

The members chanting anti government slogans said around Rs 4400 crore have not been released by the government from the last two years.

The protesting contractors threated that if their demands are not met they will intensify the protests and will boycott the upcoming contracts of the government.