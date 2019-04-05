About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

JKCCC strike enters day 14, demand release of funds from govt

Jammu and Kashmir Contractor's Coordination Committee on Wednesday held protest at Engineering Complex Rajbagh against the funds that have been witheld. 

The members chanting anti government slogans said around Rs 4400 crore have not been released by the government from the last two years. 

The protesting contractors threated that if their demands are not met they will intensify the protests and will boycott the upcoming contracts of the government. 

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

JKCCC strike enters day 14, demand release of funds from govt

              

Jammu and Kashmir Contractor's Coordination Committee on Wednesday held protest at Engineering Complex Rajbagh against the funds that have been witheld. 

The members chanting anti government slogans said around Rs 4400 crore have not been released by the government from the last two years. 

The protesting contractors threated that if their demands are not met they will intensify the protests and will boycott the upcoming contracts of the government. 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;