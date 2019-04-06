JKCCC strike enters day 14

April 06, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Release funds or face construct boycott, JKCCC to government

Demanding releasing of funds withheld at various departments, scores of contractors Friday threatened to boycott government projects until their bills are not cleared.

The protesting contractors were protesting under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Contractor's Coordination Committee (JKCCC) at Engineering Complex Rajbagh against the government.

The members were chanting anti-government slogans said they said their amount has not been released by the authorities citing lame excuse.

Chairman of JKCCC, Ghulam Jeelani told The Rising Kashmir that government has failed to resolve the issue of contractors. He said there huge amount which is not released by the government.

“In 2018-19 financial year, the government had given them contracts of around 800 crores but only 15% have been released till date which is injustice with the contractors,” he said.

Jeelani said they want immediate action against those head of departments (HOD) who are not releasing their funds within the stipulated time, which is responsible for a huge gap.

The protesting contractors threatened boycott government contracts if their demands will not be immediately and also threatened to intensify their protests.

