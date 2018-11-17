JKCCC changes 72 cabins, to resume Gondola services today

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 16:
Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) Friday said Gondola services will to resume after completion of necessary up gradation at most sought after tourist attraction Gulmarg.
An official of JKCCC told Rising Kashmir that the phase-1 of Gandola will resume from Saturday for visitors after successful replacement of modern cabins.
“JKCCC changed 72 cabins of phase-1 besides upgrading its electrode system,” said the official.
JKCCC had suspended Gondola services on Phase-1 on Oct 30 for maintenance work. It had also suspended its service for over a month earlier, infuriating the local stakeholders and also disappointing the tourists.
However, Phase 2nd from Kungdoori to Apparwath was open for commercial operations.
According to an official at Gulmarg Gondola, maintenance is being undertaken on the advice of the French Company M/S Pomagalski which is responsible for its supply, erection and installation.
The company commissioned the cable car in the year 1988 and had advised against its operation until its maintenance is done.
“French engineers had visited Gulmarg and sought the replacement of 72 cabins successfully,” the official said.
He said that there was less loss as there was no rush of tourists to Gulmarg at this point of time.
Former Chairman of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Shamim Shah said that since the Gandola phase-1 was closed, the tourists visiting Gulmarg were feeling disappointed for not enjoying the Gondola ride.
“The tourist arrivals at the resort had also declined because of non-functioning of Gondola but we are happy on re-opening of gondola phase 1,” Shah said.
During the suspension of cable car service of phase 1, tourists were using All Terrain Vehicles and ponies to reach the base of second phase at Kungdoori where from they take gondola ride up to Apparwath peak.
The gondola service is one of the major tourist attractions in Gulmarg, the tourist destination counted among Asia’s best ski resorts. It is one of the highest and longest cable-based lift services in the continent, ferrying passengers to and from Gulmarg to Kongdoor station roughly 4,000 meters above sea level.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Cable Car Corporation (JKSCCC) has earned crores of rupees since its inception, thus proving to be the major backbone of the tourism industry of not only valley but to the whole state.