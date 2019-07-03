JKCC employee among 5 arrested: Police

July 03, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Baramulla police Tuesday claimed to have arrested five persons including a Cable Car (Gandola) employee involved in a burglary case in Gulmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

In a press brief, SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said that five persons including one employee of Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation JKCCC (Gondola) have been arrested in connection with theft case of Rupees 51 lakh.

The police official said that on 24 June, Suhail Bashir Manager GGP State Cable Car Corporation Limited informed Police Station Gulmarg that cash amounting to Rupees 51 Lacs has been stolen during the intervening night of 23rd and 24th June.

"Following the incident, a case was registered under FIR No 5/2019 under section 457, 380 RPC at Police Station Gulmarg and investigation was started," he said.

"After completing basic legal formalities police inspected all available CCTV footage around Gulmarg and noticed some suspicious movements around the place of occurrence and one of the suspects were identified as Bashir Ahmad Shah alias MLA son of Ghulam Mohammad Shah, a resident of Gund Dalwach. The suspect was apprehended, and upon his sustained questioning, he confessed to having committed the crime," SSP Baramulla said.

He said that the suspect also named four more accomplices involved in the crime identified as Abdul Ahad Ganai son of Ab Rehman Ganie a resident of Hardichloo (employee of Cable Car Corporation), Abdul Majeed Lone son of Ghulam Ahmad Lone a resident of Chanpora, Imtiyaz Bhat son of Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Hardichloo and Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Abdullah, a resident of Chuntipathri.

"All the other suspects were arrested and on their disclosures/identification cash amounting to Rupees 39 Lacs has been recovered so far. The investigations have revealed that Abdul Ahad Ganai as the mastermind of the burglary who hatched the whole plan. Besides provided vital information to the group how to execute the plan and the layout of the cashier room," SSP Baramulla added.

Police said that Imtiyaz and Majeed Lone have FIRs registered against them for multiple burglaries in the area.