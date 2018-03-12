JKCC condemns Finance Minister’s remarks at PHD Ambassadors Meet

‘Kashmiri business leaders used as tools for hidden agenda’
Srinagar, March 11
Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC) has strongly condemned the State Finance Minister for, what it said, falsely projecting Kashmir anything other than a political issue.
JKCC, in a statement said, it analysed the speech of the minister at PHD Chamber’s event and “the members observed that the minister is trying to please his bosses by selling off whatever is left of his soul and conscience”.
It said the minister made himself a laughing stock before a group of ambassadors who are aware about the 70-year-old internationally acknowledged political dispute of Kashmir which also happens to be an unfinished agenda before United Nations.
“The minister looks to be eying for some higher position by behaving as a new Ambassador of New Delhi and by making a failed attempt to hoodwink the international community through discourses.”
JKCC said the wisdom of the minister is questionable “when he says that Kashmir should not be seen as a conflict zone”.
“Why is Kashmir declared as a disturbed area with draconian and inhuman laws in place? The fact of the matter is that Kashmir society is receiving body bags of their kith and kin, day in and day out, brutally killed by forces and is in a state of mourning for past 28 years,” the members informed.
JKCC said the invitation offers made to the outsiders are ‘funny’.
“The minister is responsible and instrumental in strangulating all economic sectors of the state by bringing in damaging laws and rules into the state of which the latest being the GST law introduced at the cost of fiscal autonomy of the state.”
JKCC said Kashmir based “business leaders” seem to have been used as tools by the minister with a hidden agenda.
JKCC has appeals all business organizations and their leaders to be vigilant about such agendas and designs perpetrated in the name of economic development.
“The only way to counter these plots through outside chambers is to remain united. We need to learn from our mistakes and do not repeat these. How can we shut our eyes to whatever is happening around us?”
