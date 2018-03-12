JKCC condemns Drabu’s statement

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 11:
Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC), an amalgam of apex trade, industrial, tourism, travel, horticulture and civil society formations, Sunday strongly condemned the Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu for falsely projecting Kashmir “anything other than a political issue.”
While analyzing the speech of the minister at PHD Chamber’s event, the members observed that by bringing in newer bizarre and ridiculous narratives to the Kashmir dispute, this minister wishes to walk an extra mile to please his bosses by “selling off” whatever was left of his soul and conscience.
The members felt that he has actually made himself a laughing stock before a group of ‘ambassadors’ who were all well known about the 70-year-old internationally acknowledged political ‘dispute’ of Kashmir which also happens to be an unfinished agenda before United Nations.
“The minister looks to be eying for some higher position by behaving as a new ambassador of New Delhi by making a failed attempt to hoodwink the international community by issuing novel but far from truth discourses,” observed the members adding that the CM was required to clarify her position in this regard publically.
“The JKCC also seeks an explanation from the minister on his offer of fun and enjoyment in Kashmir if they decide to invest in this disputed territory,” the statement said. “JKCC questions the wisdom of the said minister when he says that Kashmir should not be seen as a conflict zone, then why is Kashmir declared as a disturbed area with draconian and inhuman laws in place.”
The JKCC statement said, “The fact of the matter was that Kashmir society was receiving body bags of their kith and kin, day in and day out, brutally killed by forces and is in a state of mourning for past 28 years.”
The statement said JKCC terms the invitation offers made to the outsiders as funny by the same minister who has been responsible and instrumental in strangulating all economic sectors of the State by bringing in damaging laws and rules into the State of which the latest being the GST law introduced at the cost of fiscal autonomy of the state.
The JKCC statement said it views the presence of some Kashmir based business leaders and others strange who seem to have been used as tools by Drabu with a hidden agenda.
The JKCC appealed all business organizations and their leaders to be vigilant about such agendas and designs perpetrated in the name of economic development.
“The only way to counter these plots through ‘outside chambers’ is to remain united,” the statement said. “We need to learn from our mistakes and do not repeat these. How can we shut our eyes to whatever is happening around us.”
