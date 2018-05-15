JKCA, Sports Council set to bat together, sign MoU

Srinagar:
In a landmark development, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association have decided to come together to develop cricket infrastructure in the state.
In this regard, two leading sports bodies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, according to which JKCA will undertake maintenance and up-gradation of Sports Council owned stadiums in each district of the state.
Laying and preparing turf wickets will be main focus among the various activities that will be jointly taken by JKCA and Sports Council.
CEO JKCA, Syed Ashiq Bukhari and Secretary Sports, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra signed the MoU. Technical Advisor Sports Council and J&K cricket team skipper, Parvez Rasool and Director Cricket Academy, Mubashir Hassan were also present during the meeting held at JKCA headquarters Srinagar.
Ashiq Bukhari said that JKCA will leave no stone unturned to take J&K cricket forward.
“We want to provide cricketers with best possible facilities and signing the MoU with Sports Council is a step in that direction,” he said.
Parra stated that two bodies coming together will help the game to grow in all corners of the state.
“Best facilities will definitely mean more and more people taking up the game. We are very thankful to JKCA for all this,” he said.
Parvez Rasool termed the partnership a huge boost for J&K cricket, particularly young cricketers.
“This is really great. This will give our players particularly youngsters early exposure of playing on turf wickets,” he said.
Mubashir Hassan stated that laying of turf wickets at district level will prove a much needed shot in the arm to J&K cricket.
“We are obsessed with playing cricket on mats because of lack of well maintained turf wickets. Matting cricket has dented our cricket big time. Now that JKCA and Sports Council have come together, it augurs well for J&K cricket and hopefully will usher a positive change,” he said.