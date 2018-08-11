JKCA shortlists 35 probable for upcoming senior camp

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on Thursday shortlisted thirty-five probable’s for the upcoming senior camp 2018-19.
In an order, with Order No. JKCA/CEO/18/2132-42, dated 09-08-2018 issued by the Chief Executive Officer JKCA, Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari (IPS) reads, “Senior Selection Committee of JKCA met on 09-08-2018 and have recommended following 35 probable’s for the upcoming senior camp 2018-19.”
The shortlisted players mentioned in the order for the senior camp are Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Singh Pundir, Ahmad Omar Banday, Vivrant Sharma, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Ian Dev Singh, Bandeep Singh, Owais Shah, Manzoor Pandav, Puneet Kumar, Jatin Wadhawan, Pranav Gupta, Parvez Rasool, Usman Pandit, Nasir Lone, Irfan Pathan, Asif Khan, Fazil Rashid, Amir Aziz, Waseem Raza, Manik Gupta, Deepak Dogra, Ram Dayal, Mohammad Mudhasir, Umar Nazir, Rohit Sharma, Zahoor Sofi, Rashik Sharma, Akash Chaudhary, Aquib Nabi, Mujtaba, Mehjoor Ali Sofi, Aquib Nazir, Aditya Partap and Paras Sharma respectively.
The order further states, “As such all the shortlisted probable’s are advised to report on Friday (10-08-2018) at JKCA Headquarters Sonawar, Srinagar for joining the senior camp. The probable’s are further advised to deposit original date of birth certificates in the office of the undersigned for examination and verification.”