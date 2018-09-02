JKCA flouts BCCI rules to form selection committees

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) yet again came into the media scanner as the association flouts Lodha Committee reforms to form selection committees approved by Supreme Court and accepted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Some of the selectors appointed by JKCA for both Men and Junior Selection Committees don’t fall in the criteria set by BCCI thereby contravening the rule book of BCCI.
The selectors appointed for Men Selection Committee (MSC) comprise, Syed Parvez Kaiser (Chairman, MSC) besides Zahoor Bhat, Vidya Bhaskar and Dhruv Mahajan respectively.
However, Parvez Kaiser and Zahoor Bhat who are placed in MSC, does not even qualify the prerequisite criteria as set up in rule 26(A) of Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations.
The duo has played only 28 and 25 First Class matches respectively which falls nowhere near the qualification mark thus raising eyebrows over their appointments.
Ironically many ex-cricketers of J&K who fall in the set criteria of BCCI and were eligible for the job have not been even considered for the selection committee.
As per BCCI rules and regulations based on Lodha reforms, “Every member of the Men’s Selection Committee should have played a minimum of seven Test matches, or thirty First Class matches, Ten One Day International matches and twenty First Class matches. Besides, every member of the Selection Committees should have retired from the game at least 5 years previously.”
Similarly in Junior Selection Committee, Shahid Parvez, Surinder Singh Bagal, Fayaz Hazare and Shaikh Sajjad are appointed as selectors among them Shaikh Sajjad and Fayaz Hazare does not even touch the criteria. The duo has played 16 and 13 First Class matches respectively. But according to the rule 26 (B) of BCCI, “Only former players who have played a minimum of 25 First Class games shall be eligible to be appointed to this Committee.”
Meanwhile, the cricket committees are the committees comprised exclusively of former players who are tasked with the selection, coaching and evaluation of team performances.
According to the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI, as per judgement dated 9th August 2018 passed by the Supreme Court of India in Civil Appeal No. 4235 of 2014 and concerned matters, the Men’s Selection Committee shall consist of five persons to be appointed by a Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of reputed former international cricketers identified by BCCI at the Annual General Meeting, subject to the following criteria.
Similarly, as per the rules of BCCI, the Junior Cricket Committee shall consist five persons to be appointed by the BCCI at the Annual General Meeting, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Apex Council from time to time.
Ironically, JKCA has not put these rules in consideration while forming Selection Committees thus axing the genuine and deserving former cricketers of the state from performing the said job.
However, when contacted Chief Executive Officer JKCA, Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari told Rising Kashmir that they have followed the rules to form the selection committees as set by BCCI.
“We have followed proper rules and have appointed selectors as per their merit.”
He adds, “If the probables are not available who fall in the criteria then one has to select from what is available.”
