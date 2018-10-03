JKCA cricket committee member resigns

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) Cricket Committee member Sham Saroop Kalsotra tendered his resignation on Tuesday.
Cricket Committee is a Committee of members that are appointed to facilitate the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to run the affairs of the Association.
Meanwhile, the resignation came in the wake of violation of the norms and guidelines set by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) besides the association has failed to take onboard the legally selected members of JKCA during decision making.
Sham Saroop Kalsotra in his resignation letter issued on 2-10-2018 has cited many reasons for quitting the post.
The resignation letter reads, “The association doesn’t feel the need to consult or even inform the legally selected members of JKCA in cricketing matters.”
It further reads, “JKCA seems to have been handed over to Irfan Pathan for cricketing affairs and all others are being over looked.”
Regarding the abysmal performance of the Jammu and Kashmir senior cricket team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in which J&K suffered six back to back humiliating defeats, Sham Saroop has mentioned in his resignation letter that some important and talented players have been neglected by the tour selection committee for reasons best known to them.
“Someone who has performed with the ball has been given chance to bowl only in two matches having played all five so far. There are many other examples of mishandling the team and no one can question it,” he said in a letter adding, “The association in their opinion seems to have weaved a cocoon around them and seems impervious to the team performance or the performance of the ‘Contracted Player’ Irfan Pathan. It seems that senior selectors were not satisfied with the way things were happening and interference of Irfan Pathan, so they (Senior Selectors) opted out. This should have sent a message to Association but nothing has happened.”
Earlier in September, all the members of Senior Selection Committee had resigned from the JKCA Men’s Selection Committee post.
The Men’s Selection Committee members cited the “interference” of mentor cum player, Irfan Pathan in the selection process as one of the main reasons for their resignations besides flouting of BCCI constitution as approved by Supreme Court on 9th August 2018.
Interestingly, few reasons cited by the Selection Committee members resemble with the reasons as cited by Sham Saroop in his resignation letter.
Regarding the resignation of selection committee, Sham Saroop says in the letter that no action has been taken by the association on the resignation of the senior selection committee members and the issue has been swept under the carpet without addressing the allegations of selectors.
“There is no action from the Association or even a call for action. If all (Men’s Selection Committee) have resigned, there must be semblance of truth in what they have said or alleged. This should have been put to the Cricket Affairs Committee and JKCA members. Looked into the issues, if any, addressed. Sweeping this under the carpet assuming that ‘all-is-well’ is not the way to handle the affairs of the Association,” reads the resignation letter of Sham Saroop.
The letter further reads that association is playing dilly-dallying tactics to adopt the new constitution of BCCI.
“While association seems to ‘announce’ now and then that Lodha Committee recommendations/Supreme Court orders/ BCCI New Constitution will be adopted in full, but not doing anything in that direction,” he says in the letter.
Sham Saroop has also alleged through the letter that JKCA has failed to pay the legitimate dues of various team staff, various selectors on the pretext of one or other excuses.
“These persons keep on approaching me and I have no idea why these persons are not being paid,” he said in the letter.
He says in the letter, “I was never in favour for ‘quota’ system for regions. But the way things are being handled, this cannot be overlooked.”
Sham Saroop says that he do not want to be the part of “something” which is not being done as per the laid down rules and norms.
“JKCA is getting itself a bad name and dragging us/me down with it. Under these circumstances, it is not possible to do justice to myself being a member of any committee at present till the situation improves. Therefore I prefer my resignation with immediate effect,” the resignation letter of Sgham Saroop Kalsotra reads.
Cricket Committee Member of JKCA, Shubham Lal Trakroo told Rising Kashmir that they have no knowledge about the resignation of Cricket Committee Member, Sham Saroop Kalsotra.
“We don’t have any information regarding his resignation. CEO will look into the matter and he is the authority to accept the resignations,” he said.
