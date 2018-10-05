JKCA constitution redrafted

All districts to get right to vote
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The new constitution submitted by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and two administrators has been approved in Registrar of Societies and is now the new official constitution of cricket body in the State.
Sources said as per new constitution, clubs that were ruling JKCA for over 60 years would have no role. “Each district will now have three representatives in the body.”
The representatives to JKCA would be elected by respective district clubs in the district level elections.
The JKCA has already sent copy of new constitution to BCCI and Supreme Court as the new drafted document is laid as per Lodha Panel recommendations.