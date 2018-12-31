JKBOSE terms notification about class 12 results on social media as fake

Srinagar, Dec 30 :
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has termed the notification put on social media about the results of class 12 examination as fake, fabricated and totally baseless. The BOSE authorities have urged the general public and the students not to pay any heed to such fake notifications or rumours spread on social media networking sites.
The authorities at JK BOSE have put on the official website of the board an advisory which reads as under:
“The notification being circulated on social media about the declaration of result of 12th class (KD) today, the 30th of December 2018, is FAKE. The result declaration of class 12th is likely to take a few more days.” (KNS)