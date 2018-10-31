JKBOSE launches new ‘student friendly’ website

‘Android app to be launched soon, online registration from next session’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has launched a new ‘student friendly’ website and plans to launch an android app in coming few months for quick updating of both the students and as well as the school heads.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Joint Secretary (IT) JK BOSE, Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi said, “The new student friendly website has been launched and students can now visit BOSE website www.jkbose.ac.in to get latest updates on examinations and registrations. An android app with the facilities of automatic notifications will be launched in coming few months for hassle free facilities to the students and as well as the school heads. From the next session online registration facility will be made available to the students on the website.”