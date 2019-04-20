JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K State Board of School Education has declared the revised result of the 1st Stage National Talent Search (NTS) Examination 2018-19 after the quota was enhanced from 32 to 64 by MHRD for J&K.



The Exam was held on November 25, 2018 across the State. The revised result notification of the selected candidates is available on the official website of JKBOSE.



The second stage examination of the selected candidates shall be held on June 16, 2019 across the Country by NCERT New Delhi.