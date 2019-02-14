JKBOSE declares Class 11th result for Kashmir division

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 13:
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday declared result of 11th standard (Regular) annual examination 2018 for Kashmir division with a pass percentage of 63 percent.
In the examination, at least 62,101 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 39,406 qualified the examination while as 19,526 candidates have to repair for the examination.
According to the official figures, 3169 candidates failed to qualify the 11th standard examination.
Pertinently, it was for the first time JKBOSE conducted the 11th Standard examination, so far it was being conducted at respective Higher Secondary Schools.
11,640 students got the distinction, 14,898 students got first positions, 10,306 got second positions and 2560 with third positions.
Apart from pass percentage, the official data revealed that 51 students were absent, 9166 students were having disputed eligibility, 14 students were reported with unfair means, 20 students were disqualified and examination was cancelled of 18 students for other reasons.
40 percent of male students qualified Arts stream, 68 percent qualified commerce and 85 percent candidates’ qualified Science stream. However, 55 percent girl students qualified Arts stream followed by 83 percent of commerce stream and 90 percent of students qualified science stream.