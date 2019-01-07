About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKBOSE announces 12th standard results

Published at January 07, 2019 05:32 PM 0Comment(s)18336views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has announced the results of Higher Secondary Part II on Monday.

According to the JKBOSE notification, the results of HSE-II (Class 12th) of Annual Regular, 2018 will be declared at 8.30 p.m. on the official website of the board (www.jkbose.ac.in) and on the website www.indiaresults.com.

The notification also says that results can be verified through SMS by typing jkbose12 followed by a space and then Roll No. The SMS needs to be sent on number 5676750.

