JKBFSL aspirants demand release of merit list

Irfan YattooSrinagar, 16 Jan:
Scores of aspirants who had applied for Jammu Kashmir Bank Financial Services (JKBFSL) Tuesday alleged that the provisional selection issued by the bank was without merit, stating that recruitment process was not following any criteria.
They said for the post of Relationship Executive there were 69 vacancies for which 180 candidates have been provisionally selected. Neither any merit list was released nor had they followed any job criteria.
Farooq Ahmad, an aspirant told Rising Kashmir that they were ‘cheated’ by the bank authorities. He said it seems to be a fraud selection as no merit list has been released yet by the authorities.
“They have only issued the names of provisionally selected candidates. If there is any transparency in J&K Bank they must release the merit list of all the candidates who have applied for the job,” Farooq said.
He alleged that 80% of the candidates are deliberately selected from Jammu region while Kashmir based aspirants have been neglected.
Another aspirant Shiekh Sami-ul-ullah said he had qualified the examination and has secured 49 points in the said examination.
“We are demanding justice and fair selection in the bank exams. It has become routine for J&K Bank to do backdoor appointments,” Shiekh said adding that Chairman J&K Bank should intervene in the matter.
Pertinently, JKBFSL exam was held for the positions of Relationship Managers, Compliance Executive, Finance & Accounts Executive, Risk Management Clearing & Settlement Executives, Human Resource Executives, IT Executive, Relationship Executives, Processors, and Dealers. The provisional list for personal interviews was released on 13th January.
The aspirants appealed J&K Bank Chairman, Parvez Ahmad to look into the matter so that justice is delivered to the deserving candidates.
An official at JKBSL told The Rising Kashmir that the merit list of the candidates will be released after provisional interviews of the candidates is complete.
The official termed the allegations of aspirants as baseless and said the selections were based on merit.
“The final merit list will be released only after the viva voce of the selected candidates is completed,” the official said. However, Managing Director JKBFSL, Manzoor Ahmad could not be reached for his comments.