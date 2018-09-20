JKB FSL eTrader app to simplify online trading, investment

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 19:
To meet the ever-changing needs of investors regarding stock-market, JKB Financial Services Limited (FSL) has introduced a new mobile app named JKB-FSL eTrader. The new application is exchange-certified and can be used with ease on mobiles and tablets with Android and iOS operating systems.
Being a handy tool for investors and traders, the app is first of its kind made on Thomson Reuters International Pvt Ltd platform proTrade that brings together trusted data and information to deliver unique market insights for informed decisions besides ease of trading.
“Providing customers secure and real-time access to quotes, trading besides the ease of quick and informed trading execution through JKBFSL eTrader, we want to be among the top stock brokering houses in India offering such services”, said Manzoor Hussain — MD, JKB Financial Services Limited.
“The purpose of this application is to deliver the services on mobile to our users across the country in general and particularly here in Jammu and Kashmir. Through the introduction of eTrader we have tried to satisfy a long pending demand of both Android and iOS-based clients of JKBFSL who are usually on the move across the country and beyond”, he added.
JKBFSL has already started providing the trading and investment facilities through this app. Notably, JKB FSL is working on a host of features including KYC compliance through this app which will make it even more relevant and useful for customers to create accounts online.