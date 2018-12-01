JKB Employees Federation against SAC order

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
All India JK Bank Employees Federation (AIJKBEF) Friday held a press conference at their Union office Janipur, Jammu to lodge their protest against the State Administrative Council (SAC) order to convert JK Bank into a Public Sector Undertaking.
Addressing the media, Federation President Farooq Ahmad Bhat and its General Secretary Chand Ji Khair termed the decision of SAC as ‘destructive’ for the bank and its employees.
They said it would also affect the business community of the state adversely and lead to devastation of already suffering economy of the state.
They have appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik to keep the bank outside the ambit of PSUs and let the bank keep function with its existing organisational structure.
“It has always performed so well even during the odd years of banking history.”
They said AIJKBEF recognizes the role played by JK bank in upliftment of masses of the state which has always remained under stress for one reason or the other.