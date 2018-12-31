JKB Chairman launches Mandi Finance Scheme

Inaugurates Amritsar Branch, ATM
Rising Kashmir NewsAmritsar:
Parvez Ahmed, Chairman and CEO JK Bank Sunday launched JK Bank Mandi Finance Scheme for traders of agriculture produce across the country at Amritsar in presence of Executive Presidents P.K. Tickoo & R.K. Chhiber, Presidents Rakesh Gandotra & Arun Gandotra, Zonal Head Anokh Singh, prominent businessmen of Amritsar, members of trade fraternity of Punjab, a large number of customers and staff of the bank.
Notably all the Rest of India Zonal heads and staff of the bank joined the launch through video conference and participated in the event. Earlier in the day the Chairman inaugurated the new state of the art premises of Business Unit Amritsar.
Speaking during the scheme launch, he said, “Punjab is the agriculture capital of the country and has been the front runner in the green revolution in the country leading to food sufficiency for the nation and we thought that it is both relevant and appropriate to launch the J&K Bank Mandi Finance Scheme for traders of agriculture produce scheme from Amritsar in Punjab.”
He said Amritsar besides being a pious and spiritual centre is a major trading partner of J&K State and was the first city chosen by the bank to open JK Bank’s first Branch in Punjab in the year 1973.
“The bond of banking relationship with Punjab has since been strengthened with enthusiastic reciprocation from the business community of Punjab. Taking this relation to next level, today we are making history again by launching our unique customized Mortgage loan scheme for Traders of Agricultural Produce-Mandi Finance Scheme, to provide hassle-free working capital finance to registered members/merchants/traders dealing with trade of fruits/vegetables/cereals & other agricultural produce.”
He said scheme, already popular in J&K, will now be operational across all branches of the bank in rest of India.
‘All merchants who are customers of the Bank and are members of the recognized Association of concerned Mandi/ Registered Commission- Forwarding Agents can avail this facility at one of the lowest rate of interests in the Banking industry.”
Executive President PK Tickoo in his address delineated the bank’s products & policies which he said are continuously being aligned to the market dynamics to customize them for the convenience of the customers. R K Chhiber Executive President shared his experiences of working in Punjab where he said the bank was having one of the most loyal customer base since decades of its operations. Anokh Singh Zonal head Punjab delivered the welcome address besides presenting a brief resume of the bank’s operations in the state of Punjab. Customers from audience at Amritsar , Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bangluru had live discussions and interactions with the management of Bank which covered all areas including Branch expansion, product designing and customer satisfaction apart from discussions on the newly launched Mandi Finance scheme. The Chairman acceded to the request for opening new business units in the vicinity of Mandis at Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.
Earlier while inaugurating the new Business premises at Shastri Market Amritsar, Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed directed the team to offer par excellence customer service to the people and engage all digital products and offerings to provide an enhanced customer experience.
He also urged upon the Zonal Team to explore the potential for innovative services such as customized pilgrim products on the lines of JK Bank services to pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra.
He further said that Punjab is the major destination for people of Jammu and Kashmir State along with a large number of patients travelling for specialized orthopedic and ophthalmic treatments to Amritsar and thus numerous opportunities are available to facilitate the cash management needs of the travelers by new product offerings. The Chairman added that Bank is also planning to increase its presence in Punjab via ATM and Branch network expansion.
Later in the evening Chairman & CEO JK Bank hosted a dinner to the business fraternity of Amritsar which included Head and members Grain Mandi Amritsar, cloth market association Amritsar, prominent citizens including office bearers of Khalse deewan.
They interacted with the Chairman and management team of the bank and exchanged views on the challenges faced by the businesses, society and Banks.
The Chairman elaborated the social and economic relations between the states of Punjab, Haryana, and HP with J&K.
He urged upon them to avail of the state of the art personalized services of the bank which are backed by latest technology and eighty years of operational experience.
He also exhorted the customers of the Bank to act as a brand ambassador for promoting the products and services of the bank.