JKASW organizes Children’s Cultural Exchange Program

Srinagar, Sep 12:
Jammu & Kashmir Association of Social Workers (JKASW) – a child rights organization Wednesday hosted a Children’s Cultural Exchange here at Tagore Hall.
Around 150 children and their parents from different localities of Srinagar district and intervention areas of JKASW’s took active part in the event.
The festival was hosted by JKASW and supported by UNICEF and ACTION AID works for the protection of child rights who belong to marginalized and disadvantaged communities. Its outreach programs are designed to provide meaningful interaction and help those children who need it most. The theme of the event was “Child Rights & Child Protection”. The event was designed and hosted to provide an opportunity for children to display their hidden talents. The highlight of event was first half where 100 children showcased their talents through skits, puppet show, cultural activities highlighting children’s views, expressions, opinions, dreams and triumphs.
In a statement JKASM spokesperson said the festival saw a huge gathering of representatives of many NGOs, community heads and stake holders, activists, academicians and students. Besides these, prominent government officials among those were Mission Director ICPS J&K, G A SOFI who applauded the efforts of JKASW/UNICEF/ACTIONAID and their work on child protection. Furthermore he said that NGO’s have a critical role in improving the child protection scenario in Kashmir by working in collaboration with the department.” He also said that the Directorate of ICPS is making serious efforts to achieve the goal of child protection in the state. Programme was also attended by Justice Hasnain Masoodi - Chairman Selection and Oversight Committee ICPS, J&K. Justice Masoodi who applauded the organizers and further added that government is very serious in creating structures for child protection in the state. However he stated that NGOs like JKASW and government need to join hands for speeding up this process.
Thanking the entire team of JKASW, Prem Ranjan Manager IPD Action Aid India said, “These kind of programs promote the need for ensuring rights and welfare of children and is very much needed in this state where children do face a lot of distress because of various other political action.”
The participants also applauded the effort of JKASW to give children a larger platform who put forward their views and opinions and were of the view that such events shall be held regularly as they are the right forums where children can be themselves, enjoy and at the same time highlight the issues they face on day to day basis. The event ended with signing of pledge wall by participants and invitees to uphold right of children and to ensure everlasting change for children of Jammu & Kashmir.