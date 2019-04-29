JKASC organises trek to frozen Gangbal Lake

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Adventure Sports Club (JKASC) conducted snow-trek to Gangbal Lake on Saturday. Four members of the club undertook the trek and completed it in 10 hours. Sajad Ahmad, Muneer Sultan, Muzamil Hussain and Burhan started the trek at Naranag at 7 am and reached the Gangbal Lake at 12:30. The trek was arduous due to over 5 feet of snow that is still accumulated on way to Gangbal and Nundkul Lakes.

The members took half an hour rest near the lake and enjoyed the breathtaking views of the Mount Harmukh and other snow laden peaks before retracing the trail.

The members reached back Naranag safely at around 5 pm. This was the first trek of this season by the local trekkers and it would set off trekkers for most popular great lakes trek.



