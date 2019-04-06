JKASC organises snow-trek to Mahadev peak

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Adventure Sports Club (JKASC) organized snow-trek to Srinagar’s highest peak Mahadev on Thursday. Three of its members undertook this arduous trek and completed in 14 hours. The trekkers started at 6 am at Dara and reached Lidwas at 10:10 am where they took meals and headed for onward journey to Mahadev peak. They climbed the first peak at 2:30 pm and then scaled another peak which stands at 3,966 m altitude.

The members also did snowshoeing while returning back from the peak. The trek has been organized in order to provide an opportunity to Valley’s top athletes Muzamil Hussain Mir and Shah Suhail to develop stamina, leg strength, core stability and to prepare them for the upcoming road race and marathon competitions.

Muzamil Mir said they have to do strenuous cross-training exercises to make muscles strong for the competitions.

“As the spring has already set in, there will be a lot of athletic competitions at College and University level for which we are preparing. J&KASC is the right platform for athletes to develop their muscle strength. We also go for short sky running on Zabarwan hills to ramp up our speed,” said Muzamil.

A spokesman of the J&KASC has thanked the Department of Tourism Kashmir for facilitating them with snowshoes for this trek, which made the climb of the steep slopes on snow easier.

J&KASC will also organise over 30 km sky running from Burzahama to Astan Marg top where from the athletes will take mountain trail to reach Takya Sangrishi in Khimber Village and return back to Burzahama to complete the circuit.