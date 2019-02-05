JKASC organises snow trek to Lidwas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 04:
Jammu and Kashmir Adventure Sports Club (JKASC) Sunday organized a one day snow trek to Lidwas falling on Zabarwan Range in the vicinity of the Dachigam National Park
Twenty-four members, including one female trekker from different parts of the Srinagar, participated in the trek, which was led by Valley’s top athletes including Muzamil Hussain, Shah Suhail and Muneer Sultan.
Dr. Anwar Hussain, Arshid Mir and Ather Hussain from Foreshore Athletes also coordinated during the trek and ensured everyone reached back safely.
The complete trek to Lidwas wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Department of Tourism Kashmir which provided five snowshoes to the club for such activities.
JKASC thanked Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Wani for facilitating the club with snowshoes.
This is the first group that reached Lidwas this winter after the snowfall. Muzamil Hussain, Shah Suhail and Muneer Sultan who were wearing the snowshoes created the trail on over 6 feet untrodden snow after Boebjen to reach Lidwas at 5 pm. Most of the trekkers reached back at Dara at 6 pm while some members who made it to Lidwas reached back at 8 pm.
It was the first ever trek of the winter which saw good participation of the adventure lovers despite having restrictions at certain parts in Srinagar City.
Pertinently, the lone female trekker Nazish Hussain did very well and trekked upto Boebjan.
The trekkers expressed happiness over their participation in the unique trek. Earlier also JKASC organized the trek to Boebjan after Srinagar received first snowfall of the season in first week of January this year.
JKASC has been organizing trekking, running and cycling events mostly to promote adventure sports in the Valley.
Discover Kashmir travel magazine, Foreshore Athletes also supported and collaborated in the success of the event.
General Secretary Foreshore Athletes Dr. Anwar Hussain expressed happiness over the successful conduct of the trek and appreciated the members who participated in the trek. (KNS)