JKAACL holds multilingual mushaira in Kathua

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With the aim to promote the art and culture of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and to take it to the schools, JKAACL Sub-Office Kathua organized a multilingual Mushaira at Nav Jagriti Niketan Hr. Sec. School, Kharot Morh, Kathua.

As per a spokesman, Madan Mohan Sharma, Chairman Nav Jagriti Niketan Hr. Sec. School was the chief guest on the occasion who spoke about the need of the Mushaira’s in the present arena of 21st century.

He further said that, the young generation need to know their roots which may help them in shaping up their future and this kind of programme helps the teen to know the magic of poetry.

SOCA, Kathua Sanjeev Gupta while addressing the students shares that young generation is the future of the country and everything is lying on them in shaping of the country. “We are planning to do a workshops with the younger generations in which well known poet of the state will be invited to edify the young lads.”

Further, he said that it has been proven that children who are exposed to literature have the capacity to step out and step into the lives of people to be able to empathise unabashedly and inadvertently or “otherwise, we may be creating a caring society indeed”.

The poets who recited the magical poetry included Sham Lal Khajuria, Ramesh Singh Ghaloch, R.S. Katal, Sanjay Sehgal, Tilak Raj Sumbaria, Balak Ram Mehra, Khajoor Singh, Renu Padha, Anu Gupta, Dr. Paramjeet Sharma, Vijay Sharma and Saroj Bala. The Mushaira was presided over by social activist Sh. Sardar Khan and conducted by Vijay Sharma, the spokesman added.