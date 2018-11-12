JKAACL holds cultural event at Mansar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 11:
Jammu and Kashmir Academy for Art, Culture and Languages JKAACL enthralled tourists in Mansar Sunday Series in collaboration with Surinsar Mansar Development Authority.
According to an official, the cultural event included melodies from Dogra culture, folk songs and folk dances.
The official added that the picturesque Lake destination was host to a galaxy of folk artists brought from different corners of Jammu region by JKAACL. The cultural programme was an endeavor of the academy to showcase Dogra culture to the discerning tourists.
The notable singers included Marina Jamwal, Ramesh Chandra Sharma enthralled the tourist with their Dogri songs. The folk dances were performed by NATYA ROOTS DANCE GROUP choreographed by Akassh Dogra. Dancers included Ikesh Sharma, Anil Sharma, Karan Tickoo, Ashu Kotwal, Priya Kumari, Simran Chouhan, Jyoti Kumari, Preeti, Nisha and Sabha sheikh, the official said.
Dr Arvinder Amn, Additional Secretary JKAACL was the Chief Guest on the occasion who inaugurated the Cultural Show. The Mansar Sunday Series is aimed at providing a diverse experience to the tourists visiting the Lake destination and to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Jammu region. SMDA has planned a trekking expedition from Mansar to Mahoregarh fort under the Series next Sunday, the official said.