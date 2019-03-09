JKAACL celebrates International Women’s Day

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On International women’s Day J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) organized a multi-lingual Mushaira. The function was organized at Seminar Hall of JKAACL which was presided over by noted Urdu writer Prof. Shafiqa parveen, while Sahitya Akademi Awardee Prof. Naseem Shafaie was chief guest on the occasion. Lady poets from Urdu, kashmiri, Gojri, Pahari, Punjabi, Hindi and English recited their Kalaam on the occasion regarding women empowerment.

Earlier, Chief Editor JKAACL, Mohammad Ashraf Tak, while welcoming the guests provided brief resume of the activities which JKAACL is organizing on the international Women’s day. A number of women belonging of different walks of life and appreciated efforts of JKAACL for organizing such purposeful function. Proceedings of the function were conducted by Dr. Nikhat Nazar.