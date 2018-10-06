JKAACL announces State-level essay competition awards for 18 students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 05:
After approval of Patron and President of JKAACL, Governor Satya Pal Malik , the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Friday announced 18 State-level Awards in favour of students of different educational institutions under ‘Essay Competition’ a component of “Talent Hunt Scheme".
Secretary Academy, Dr Aziz Hajini while giving details about the competition said an all-State competition was held between the students of Universities, Colleges and Schools to write essays on the topics which includes New Horizons for Cultural Tourism in J&K, Importance of Cultural Tourism –with special reference to J&K state’ and Cultural Destinations of J&K for Tourists’ for University, College and School students respectively.
Under University Level Competition Naresh Kumar from University of Jammu bagged First Prize with cash prize of Rs. 25000 while Hina Majid from Central University – Kashmir and Tainum Qaisir from University of Kashmir won 2nd and third prize of Rs 15000 and Rs 10000/ respectively. Under the same category three consolation prizes Rs 7000 each go in favour of DilNaz Bano, University of Jammu, Nivadita, University of Jammu and Nusrat Nazir, Cluster University Kashmir, Srinagar.
Under college level competition, first prize of Rs. 15000 goes in favour of Asif Ali Bhat Govt Amar Singh College, Srinagar while as second prize of Rs 10,000 and Third prize Rs. 7000 goes in favour of SaieedQaisir, Islamic College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar and Rufshan, Govt Degree College Women, NawaKadal Srinagar.
Three Consolation prizes of Rs 5000 each are won by Vitasta, School of Law and Humanities, Jammu, Shahida Kousar, Himalayan Degree College, Rajouri and Noor Mohammed Bango, Distance Education, University of Kashmir.
At School Level competition Isra Iqbal, Hilpark International School Hindwara won first prize Rs. 10000. The Second and Third prizes of Rs. 7000 of Rs. 5000 were won by Nahida Tabasum, Himalyan Educational Mission , Rajouri and Navam Gupta, Brahmrishi Shanty Veeddhya Peeth Udhapmpur.
Three consolation prizes Rs 3000 each goes in favour of Bilal Ahmad, GWS Baramulla, Aisha Bhat , Green Valley , Education Institution , Srinagar and Jahangir Ashraf , Government Boys H S S Kupwara.