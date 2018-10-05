JKAAA flags off athletes for 30th North Junior Athletics Championship 2018

Syed RukayaJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletics Association (JKAAA) on Wednesday flagged off athletes for the upcoming 30th North Junior Athletics Championship 2018 scheduled to be held at Rohtak Haryana from 6th to 7th October 2018.
Almost 29 athletes from J&K will likely participate in this Championship. The athletes went through screening went through screening conducted by the members of association and State Sports Council at Jammu.
Earlier, 40 athletes were selected for the championship but due to examination season nine athletes from Jammu and two athletes from Kashmir will not participate and have withdrawn their names from the participation.
The athletes from Kashmir Division, Umer Hameed, Shakir Rashid Mir, Aamir Majeed, Sahil Mushtaq and Sahil Ahmad Kutay are participating in the championship.
One of the athletes, Umer Hameed from Budgam Kashmir, who receives training from Athletic Coach Tahir Mir said that the selected athletes were going through practice sessions at Jammu.
“From past two-days we were practicing for the championship at Jammu and it feels good that we are participating in the championship,” he said.
President of JKAAA, Sunil Mahajan told Rising Kashmir that they couldn’t organize a camp for the athletes prior to the championship due to renovation of the stadium.
“We had planned a camp for them but due to renovation in MA Stadium Jammu we were not able to conduct that,” he said.
Adding, “We had selected 40 athletes for the championship but because of exams few athletes from the state couldn’t participate.”
Meanwhile, the athletes, who departed on Wednesday night from Jammu to participate in the championship, have reached Rohtak on Thursday noon.