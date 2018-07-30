JKAAA fails to field athletes in national championship

Athletes cry foul over functioning of association
State athletes failed to qualify: Secy JKAAA
Athletes cry foul over functioning of association
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletics Association (JKAAA) has yet again came into media scanner as the association failed to field its state athletes in the recently concluded 15th Youth National Championship which was held at Vadodara, Gujarat.
JKAAA turned blind eye and kept athletes of the state in dark about the recently concluded championship which was held from 21st to 23rd July 2018 in which more than 25 states of the country were participating in 20 different events except Jammu and Kashmir which clearly reflects the grim picture about the functioning of athletic association besides the non-seriousness adopted by the office bearers.
Earlier on 24 March 2018, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) issued a notification with notification No. F.4-19/AFI/18 dated March 24, 2018 regarding the 15th National Youth Athletics Championships for all the affiliated units of AFI.
The notification issued by Secretary AFI, C.K Valson reads, “I am pleased to inform you that the 15th National Youth Athletics Championships (Under-18 years) will be held at Vadodara (Gujarat) from July 21 to 23, 2018.”
It further reads that the last date of receipt of entries is 6th July 2018.
“Please note that entry of athletes is to be sent online by the respective Secretary of the State Athletics Association and not by the individual athletes. The ID & Password for State Unit has already been sent by email,” reads the notification.
Though the notification by AFI was publicized on 24th March 2018 but the J&K Athletic Association didn’t even bother to train athletes for this championship or hold a camp or conduct selection trials.
Many athletes while talking to Rising Kashmir cry foul over the functioning of J&K Athletic Association and demanded an action against the association heads for keeping them ignorant besides playing with their career.
“This is not the first time that the association has kept us in dark but time and again the association is playing such tactics in order save funds received from the sports council,” they said while pleading anonymity.
“We don’t understand for which purpose this association was formed as it has failed on every front to produce athletes and to hold any event even after receiving hefty amount from sports council and other organizations,” they said and added, “Time and again the association has failed to field athletes in various championships which has compelled athletes to switch to other sports.”
They further said the association do not even inform or publicize any notification regarding any selection trial or championship as it’s the responsibility of the association.
“We want to participate in championships and camps but not a single event or camp is being conducted in Kashmir which is further depriving us to display our mettle. It is better not to have such association which does not avail any opportunity to the athletes of the state,” Valley based athletes expressed.
According to the official privy to the matter, the association holds only state event that too in off-season (December-January) which is quite deplorable.
“Time and again the association heads are giving one or other excuse to the federation for not fielding their athletes in championships which is quite a shame on them,” the official said and added, “This sport is on back-foot in the state especially in Kashmir as the association lags far behind in producing athletes.”
The official said that office bearers are hell-bent on not providing an opportunity to the athletes and not even bother to send their teams to compete in different championships.
“In larger words the association take refuge with the help of excuses that sports council doesn’t sponsor the association besides there is lack of infrastructure,” official adds.
The association which is affiliated with Athletic Federation of India besides a recognized association of J&K Sports Council, is proving to be ‘the goose that lays golden eggs’ for the office bearers as it failed to avail opportunity to the athletes besides to propagate this sport despite of being funded by sports council.
Meanwhile, General Secretary of JKAAA, Sharat Chander Singh told Rising Kashmir that the federation have set high qualifying standards besides have fixed quota for states in Nationals.
"The federation has set very high qualifying standards now besides has fixed quota for Nationals in which none of the athlete from J&K falls in that quota and when we send athletes in championships, they fail to qualify the qualification mark. The federation then writes to us that we are sending non-qualifying athletes and the federation has asked every state to send those athletes who can fall in qualifying standards," he said.
He further said that the lack of infrastructure is the main hurdle that the state athletes fail to qualify.
“The issue is that we don't have even main infrastructure to train athletes. When government has no priority for sports what we can do, we are helpless as neither government nor sports council provides us support to build athletic infrastructure in the state,” he added.