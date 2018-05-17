JKAA holds selection trials at short notice to select blue eyed

Only 8 athletes turn up for trials to national event
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In a bid to select “blue eyed” and “dear ones” for the upcoming 58th National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championship, Jammu and Kashmir Athletic Association (JKAA) conducted selection trials covertly without informing athletes well in time.
The selection trials were conducted on Wednesday at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh whereas the athletes were informed for the trials during morning on the same day which were conducted under the supervision of Athletic coaches, Sheikh Tulal and Tahir Mir.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that Jammu and Kashmir Athletic Association which is affiliated with the elitist sports body of the State, the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) inform athletes on the day of trials through facebook post only to avoid their participation eventually paving way to pick the favourites.
It was observed that only a dozen of athletes attended the trials thereby ignoring talented and genuine athletes for “vested interests”..
The athletes, who “luckily” participated in trials, allege that such trials act mere as a “show-off” to befool players.
“Only eight participants attended trials and maximum of them were competing with themselves as other competitors couldn't make to the venue,” the participants said on the condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, the athletes who were unaware about trials, cry foul and told Rising Kashmir on the condition of anonymity, that they were not informed about trials through proper mediums.
“We didn't have any such information about trials. It is gross injustice. How come they (Athletic association) hold trials without informing us? They kept us deaf to select close ones,” they allege.
They further said they came to know about trials through friends who were on social media.
Ironically, JKSSC has become a mute spectator and failed in coming down heavily on associations that left players in lurch.
The athletes, who cry foul, told Rising Kashmir on the condition of anonymity that holding trials prior
However when contacted, Secretary Sports, Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para assured that he will look into the matter and extend the date for selection trials accordingly.
We will check and then extend the date of trials accordingly which will be notified through newspapers. We are also focussing that events should be held prior to selection trials," Para said.
