JK youth gifted with entrepreneurial skills: Advisor Ganai

Economic well-being ensures protection of core social values: J&K Bank Chairman
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Advisor to the Governor Khursheed Ahmed Ganai Saturday called for a sustained campaign to create awareness amongst the educated youth about the huge potential poultry farming offers in the State.
Khursheed Ahmad Ganai was addressing the Poultry Conference, here at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) which was organized by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), in association with Jammu Poultry Association and Kashmir Valley Poultry Farmers Association.
Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar, Chairman, J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmad, Deputy General Manager, NABARD Qamar Javed, President, KCCI, Javed Ahmad Tenga, President, Jammu Poultry Association, Baljeet Singh and President, Kashmir Valley Poultry Farmers Association, G M Bhat and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Ganai emphasized upon the need to connect with the youth having entrepreneurial skills.
He also urged the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to become the wheels of change in tapping the potential of poultry farming and business in the state.
Ganai sought support from the lending organizations to remove bottlenecks in providing loans and working capital to the youth to start their ventures.
He also highlighted the contribution of J&K Bank to entrepreneurship development in the state.
He said J&K Bank is the prestigious institution of state that always takes a lead role in promoting the various sectors of J&K economy.
“Since we are here deliberating upon the different aspects of poultry sector, I endorse the assertion made by the Chairman J&K Bank that there is a need for a specialised product that meets the financial requirements of the people related with this sector.”
“I will suggest that J&K Bank prioritizes this highly potential sector and encourage its promotion through a customized product. It would be highly beneficial for the sector if the product includes some insurance component also”, he added.
Khursheed Ganai stated that poultry was already listed as a thrust industry in the State Industrial Policy 2016.
“The processing in poultry products like meat and eggs can be a game changer and help make the state a net exporter as against being a net importer at present,” said Ganai.
Ganai stated that the departmental officials had a big role to play in raising awareness about the schemes and business opportunities in the sector and even the poultry associations have a critical role to play in spreading awareness.
He also urged upon the Principal Secretary, A&SHD and Principal Secretary I&C to ensure delivery of full benefits to poultry farmers and entrepreneurs under various schemes in their respective departments.
He also appreciated the efforts of the Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department in the development of poultry sector in the state.
The Principal Secretary, A&SHD, Fisheries and Transport Department Asgar Samoon stated that the poultry sector had made great progress during the last few decades and this would not have been possible without the efforts of the Department of Animal Husbandry.
He assured that the department was doing everything possible for the benefit of farmers and will continue to work for them.
Asgar while speaking on the occasion highlighted the achievements of the department and complimented the poultry farmers for standing tall despite difficulties.
He appealed to all stake holders including J&K Bank to come forward to help the poultry farmers and entrepreneurs.
The Principal Secretary I&C, Shailendra Kumar assured all support to the youth who venture in poultry sector.
He added that they will be considered for incentives under the State’s extant industrial policy as poultry had been listed as a thrust industry.
“Poultry had great scope in the state as there was a need for about Rs 5000 crore investment in the sector,” said Kumar.
He added that this investment could generate a turnover of about Rs 950 crores which was presently going out of the state for purchase of day old chicks, eggs and poultry birds for table purpose.
A local poultry farmer said that we have to face a lot of troubles because we don’t have hatchery farms here.
He said that if the hatcheries were present here in Kashmir they would have been able to produce an income of Rs 48,46,055.
“We want only three things which include the market, status and farms,” he added.
He further added that due to the availability of raw chicken in the market, the fresh chickens are not sold.
“Availability of Raw chicken is making us suffer more day by day,” said he.
Earlier, in his address, Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed, who was also the Guest of Honour, asserted, “As we talk about the socio-economic development of the J&K state, which is close to our hearts; our collective moral and social values have a co-relationship with the bank because these core values have been essential to create the very conducive credit culture in the state.”
He said they owe it to a lot of hard work done by earlier generations and it shines in today’s scenario where out of our Rs 32000 Cr credit in the state the level of NPA is only 3 percent as compared to the NPA level of around 8-10 percent which is prevailing in the banking industry at the national level.
“This is sufficient as an indication that our credit culture based on these core values is still very strong even after witnessing so much disturbance in the state and these values need to be preserved.”
“As we have a very weak social security system here, it is very essential that the sectors that have the economic potential are supported well. For, it is the economic well-being that ensures the protection of core social values of a society”, he added.
“As a bank, I assure you, we are more than willing to build and support the ecosystem around the poultry sector with forward and backward linkages. In this regard, we shall soon tailor customized products for different stakeholders in the poultry sector”, the Chairman said.
President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Javid Ahmad Tenga said that the conference was a success.
On the occasion, Chairman was presented with a memento as the guest of honour.
